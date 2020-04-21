Hair dye, cookie dough and tinned meat — what people in the US and Europe are shopping for in lockdown

Lockdown life looks very different depending on where you are in the world.

When widespread restrictions were imposed globally in response to the coronavirus pandemic last month, people started stockpiling goods. Psychologists told CNBC that people were panic buying to feel more in control of their emotional states.

Now, instead of hoarding toilet roll and pasta, consumers' buying habits have changed and sales of goods like brewer's yeast, beauty products and egg substitutes are going through the roof — but new data reveals that different nations have very diverse habits.

It seems that Italians are tending to their appearance and making their own alcohol; Germans are cleaning their homes; while Americans are enjoying a classic food favorite — cookies baked with readymade dough, according IRI's point-of-sale data for in-store and online sales. The company tracks sales in the U.K., U.S., France, Italy, Germany, Spain, New Zealand, Greece and the Netherlands and the figures are for the week ending April 5.

In Italy, sales of brewer's yeast saw the highest increase in sales of any product in the country versus a year ago, up 282% according to the most recent IRI data. Alcoholic drinks sales also rose sharply.

Italians are buying food ingredients too, with lard sales up 218% and purchases of flour, mascarpone, pastry ingredients and oranges also rising. People also wanted to look good while they cooked — sales of hair colorants increased 148% as hair salons remain closed. Italy is set to start easing lockdown measures from May 4, its Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday.