What to watch today: Dow set for another sharp drop as oil prices deteriorate

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Philip Morris (PM) beat estimates by 8 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of $1.21 per share. Revenue also beat consensus. The company said the Covid-19 pandemic had limited impact during the quarter, but that it would hurt full-year results. LabCorp (LH) received emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its at-home Covid-19 test. The test requires consumers to fill out a questionnaire and then get approval from a health-care provider. Lockheed Martin (LMT) earned $6.08 per share for its latest quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 a share. Revenue also came in above analysts' projections. The company said it is just beginning to experience the impact of Covid-19 in its various businesses and that the ultimate impact on 2020 results is unknown. SAP (SAP) abandoned its dual CEO structure that had been in place for the past six months, naming Christian Klein as sole CEO of the business software giant. SAP said the move was made to give customers more clarity, and that co-CEO Jennifer Morgan will depart April 30. General Electric (GE) refinanced a $20 billion revolving credit facility with a new revolving agreement with $15 billion, according to an SEC filing. J.M. Smucker (SJM) raised its sales and profit outlook, as consumers continue to stock up on household essentials amid the virus outbreak. The maker of Folgers Coffee and Jif Peanut Butter did say that the magnitude of sales increases has begun to moderate. Hertz Global (HTZ) will lay off 10,000 employees across North America, seeking to cut costs as it deals with the economic fallout of the outbreak. The layoffs will cost the car rental company about $30 million, according to an SEC filing. Darden Restaurants (DRI) is raising $400 million through a share sale, in order to shore up its liquidity. The parent of Olive Garden and other restaurant chains said same-restaurant sales are down about 45% so far this quarter. Beyond Meat (BYND) products will be introduced in Starbucks (SBUX) stores in China this week. Starbucks has reopened most of its stores in China and it's hoping the new offerings will help boost customer traffic.

WATERCOOLER