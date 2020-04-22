Billionaire investor Howard Marks calls the oil crash 'completely rational'

An offshore oil platform is seen with a tanker in the distance on April 20, 2020 in Huntington Beach, California.

A plunge in U.S. crude oil prices this week reverberated across global financial markets and fueled renewed worries over the beleaguered shale oil industry. Yet billionaire investor Howard Marks isn't panicking.

Marks, who co-founded Oaktree Capital Management, told CNBC in an email interview that the weakness in crude oil prices was steeped in fundamentals as energy demand has cratered due to the coronavirus pandemic and buyers are scrambling to stockpile crude oil due to storage space becoming scarce.

"It's not a panic. The move is completely rational," Marks told CNBC in an emailed statement.

"The ultimate complication is that storing oil costs money, and storage facilities aren't unlimited. Right now storage is scarce and thus expensive, so it's not worth it to buy oil today and store it. The cost of storing exceeds the value today; thus the price is negative," Marks said.

The comments from Marks come after West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery fell more than 100% to settle at negative $37.63 per barrel on Monday, which meant that traders were effectively having to pay to get oil taken off their hands. That marked the first time that the price of an oil futures contract had turned negative.

The May WTI contract, which expired on Tuesday, settled at $10.01 a barrel. Futures contracts trade by the month.

The June contract is currently trading around $11 per barrel. Meanwhile, international benchmark Brent crude stood at $17.01, nearly 12% lower.