Social Capital CEO Chamath Palihapitiya said Wednesday that stock and bond markets are overvalued and don't reflect the damage being done to the broader economy.

The outspoken venture capitalist, joining CNBC's "Halftime Report" after launching another special purpose acquisition company on the New York Stock Exchange, said the relatively calm moves in stocks in recent weeks didn't mean the market was more rational.