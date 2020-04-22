Coronavirus lockdowns have led to an unprecedented fall in air pollution for these major cities

Clouds hover over the blue sky at India Gate during the lockdown to limit the coronavirus on April 20, 2020 in New Delhi, India.

Confinement measures imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in an unprecedented fall of deadly air pollutants around the world, according to new research.

IQAir, a Swiss-based air quality technology company, compared measurements of the world's deadliest air pollutant — "fine particulate matter" known as PM2.5 — before and during the Covid-19 outbreak in 10 major cities across the globe.

The findings, published Wednesday, revealed a "drastic drop" in air pollution for almost all of the cities under lockdown when compared to the same period a year earlier.

India's New Delhi recorded a 60% fall of PM2.5 compared to 2019 levels, South Korea's Seoul registered a 54% drop over the same period, while the fall in China's Wuhan came in at 44%.

The study also found the city of Wuhan experienced its cleanest air quality on record through February and March this year, while the city of Los Angeles in the U.S. experienced its longest-ever stretch of clean air — meeting the United Nation's recommended air quality guidelines.

The data was based on a three-week timeframe to reflect either the most stringent lockdown measures in each city or to coincide with the peak number of daily reported Covid-19 infections.

Major cities with historically higher levels of deadly air pollutants witnessed the most substantial drop in PM2.5, the analysis found.