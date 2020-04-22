Top vaccine doctor says his concern about Trump's coronavirus treatment theory led to ouster from federal agency

Rick Bright, deputy assistant secretary for preparedness and response for Health and Human Services (HHS), speaks during a House Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee hearing in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, March 8, 2018.

A doctor who was removed as head of the federal agency that is helping develop a vaccine for the coronavirus said he was ousted because he called for resistance to widespread adoption of a drug promoted by President Donald Trump as a treatment for Covid-19.

Dr. Rick Bright also said that he believed he was removed from his post because he insisted that "the billions of dollars allocated by Congress to address the Covid-19 pandemic" be invested "into safe and scientifically vetted solutions, and not in drugs, vaccines and other technologies that lack scientific merit."

"I am speaking out because to combat this deadly virus, science — not politics or cronyism — has to lead the way," Bright said in a statement, which was first reported by The New York Times.

"Rushing blindly towards unproven drugs can be disastrous and result in countless more deaths. Science, in service to the health and safety of the American people, must always trump politics."

The White House declined to comment. The Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bright was removed Tuesday as director the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, a division of the U.S. Health and Human Services Department that is known by the acronym BARDA.

He was given a job with less responsibilities at the National Institutes of Health.

"Sidelining me in the middle of this pandemic and placing politics and cronyism ahead of science puts lives at risk and stunts national efforts to safely and effectively address this urgent public health crisis," Bright wrote in his statement.

He said that he will ask HHS's inspector general, an internal ethics watchdog, to "investigate the manner in which this administration has politicized the work of BARDA and has pressured me and other conscientious scientists to fund companies with political connections and efforts that lack scientific merit."

Bright's attorneys, Debra Katz and Lisa Banks, said in a prepared statement that "the Administration's removal of Dr. Bright from his position as director of BARDA is retaliation plain and simple."

"The results from the Administration's refusal to listen to the experts and to sideline those like Dr. Bright who point out any errors in the government's response will continue to be catastrophic for the American people," said Katz and Banks, whose law firm specializes in representing whistleblowers.

"We will request that the Office of Special Counsel seek a stay of Dr. Bright's termination and that Dr. Bright be permitted to remain in his position pending the OSC and IG's investigation of this unlawful forced transfer."

Katz in 2018 represented Christine Blasey Ford, a Stanford University psychology professor who testified that she was sexually assaulted by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh when they were high school students. Kavanaugh was confirmed for a seat on the high court after Ford's testimony.

In his statement Wednesday, Bright wrote, "My professional background has prepared me for a moment like this — to confront and defeat a deadly virus that threatens Americans and people around the globe."

"To this point, I have led the government's efforts to invest in the best science available to combat the Covid-19 pandemic."

"Unfortunately, this resulted in clashes with H.H.S. political leadership, including criticism for my proactive efforts to invest early into vaccines and supplies critical to saving American lives. I also resisted efforts to fund potentially dangerous drugs promoted by those with political connections," he wrote.

Bright also wrote, "Specifically, and contrary to misguided directives, I limited the broad use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, promoted by the administration as a panacea, but which clearly lack scientific merit," he said.

Trump has suggested that those drugs could be effective in treating Covid-19 patients.

Hydroxychloroquine is normally used to treat malaria.

An analysis released Tuesday found that there was no benefit to using that drug to treat coronavirus, and, in fact, that there were more deaths among Covid-19 patients in America veterans hospitals who received hydroxychloroquine compared to those who were given standard care.

Bright wrote, "While I am prepared to look at all options and to think 'outside the box' for effective treatments, I rightly resisted efforts to provide an unproven drug on demand to the American public."

""I insisted that these drugs be provided only to hospitalized patients with confirmed Covid-19 while under the supervision of a physician.

He added that, "These drugs have potentially serious risks associated with them, including increased mortality observed in some recent studies in patients with Covid-19."

- Additional reporting by Christina Wilkie