Love is in the air as weddings innovate despite coronavirus

Spring has undoubtedly been the season of love as March, April and May are popular months for weddings. The transition to warmer weather and more outdoor activities present the perfect opportunity to host such events. However, this year, weddings across the world were heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Many couples had to either postpone or cancel their weddings as shelter-in-place orders and social distancing have quickly been enforced by government authorities. Vendors, including venues, florists, caterers and photographers, have also had to accommodate their customers. Despite the restrictions from health officials, some couples still continued their plans to get married. But they have had to innovate. Here are some examples of how couples around the globe found creative ways to become newlyweds amid this challenging time.