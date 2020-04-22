Skip Navigation
Coronavirus

Love is in the air as weddings innovate despite coronavirus

Adam Jeffery@ajefferyphoto
Jasmine Kim@jasminejhkim
Philip Hernandez (L) puts the ring on his bride Marcela Peru, as Clerk Recorder Erika Patronas (C) looks on, during their wedding ceremony on April 21, 2020 in Anaheim, California.
Apu Gomes | AFP | Getty Images

Spring has undoubtedly been the season of love as March, April and May are popular months for weddings. The transition to warmer weather and more outdoor activities present the perfect opportunity to host such events. However, this year, weddings across the world were heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Many couples had to either postpone or cancel their weddings as shelter-in-place orders and social distancing have quickly been enforced by government authorities. Vendors, including venues, florists, caterers and photographers, have also had to accommodate their customers. Despite the restrictions from health officials, some couples still continued their plans to get married. But they have had to innovate. Here are some examples of how couples around the globe found creative ways to become newlyweds amid this challenging time.

Wedding dress designer in Berlin, Germany

Wedding dress and evening wear designer Friederike Jorzig adjusts a mannequin wearing a wedding dress with matching protective mask in her store Chiton in Berlin on March 31, 2020 as the Germany continue to battle the Covid-19 corona virus pandemic.
Odd Andersen | AFP | Getty Images

A couple marries amid empty pews in Arlington, Va.

Newly married Tyler and Caryn Suiters kiss following their marriage ceremony performed by Rev. Andrew Merrow in an otherwise empty St. Mary’s Episcopal Church April 18, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. Rev. Merrow and his wife Cameron Merrow were the only other attendees at the ceremony due to social distancing guidelines implemented in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Win McNamee | Getty Images

A couple shares selfie video for friends and family who could not attend on wedding day in Rome, Italy

A bride and groom kiss eachother as groom films with mobile phone for relatives and friends connected. The Italian government imposed unprecedented restrictions to halt the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, among other measures people movements are allowed only for work, for buying essential goods and for health reasons. Only spouses and wedding witnesses are allowed to participate in weddings.
Nicolò Campo | Getty Images

A couple wears masks during their wedding ceremony in Mumbai, India

People are seen wearing protective mask as a precaution from Coronavirus during wedding at Bhandup, on March 18, 2020 in Mumbai, India. The virus has spread to more than 150 countries and 13 states in India, where it has shot up from three cases on February 2 to 137 on March 17.
Satish Bate | Hindustan Times | Getty Images

A couple donning Lebanon flag masks in Beirut, Lebanon

Lebanese bride and groom Joanna and Marc wearing protective masks designed as a national flag, exit the Saint Georges church after their wedding, attended only by close relatives amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in the Hadath region, east of the capital Beirut, on April 18, 2020.
Ibrahim Amro | AFP | Getty Images

A couple take their vows in Syndey, Australia

Lara Laas and Daniel Clark (far left) are married at Captain Henry Waterhouse Reserve in Kirribilli on March 28, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.
James D. Morgan | Getty Images

Nail polish on medical gloves as rings are exchanged in Gaza City

Palestinian groom Ali Abu Saif and his bride Nermin exchange rings while wearing gloves amid the COVID-19 epidemic during a photoshoot before their wedding ceremony in Gaza City, on April 10, 2020.
Majdi Fathi | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Social distancing in play as this couple has their photo taken in Boston

Jen Andonian, project manager for the Massachusetts General Hospital Center for Disaster Medicine, and Matt Shearer, senior analyst at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and Research Associate at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, get married at the MGH Ether Dome in Boston on March 27, 2020. They are both epidemiologists who work in the field of disaster management.
Suzanne Kreiter | Boston Globe | Getty Images

This couple in Long Beach, Calif., had to cancel their planned date and postpone their wedding

Jacob Frank and Halley Taylor planned their wedding for March 28, 2020 at the Long Beach Museum of Art but had to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic in Long Beach on Monday, March 23, 2020. The couple still plans to wed but the celebration with family and friends will have to wait.
Brittany Murray | Long Beach Press-Telegram | Getty Images

A couple visits co-workers after taking vows in Hopkins, Minn.

Kelsey and Alex Lee jumped out of their car to share a toast with co-workers from the Hennepin Healthcare's physical therapy department on the sidewalk after they were married. The wedding did not go exactly as they planned; there were only two witnesses and the officiant in attendance. Instead of a banquet, Alex Lee picked up take-out and they drove home to their apartment in Hopkins.
Elizabeth Flores | Star Tribune | Getty Images

A clerk recorder officiates via two-way radio in Anaheim, Calif.

Clerk Recorder Erika Patronas (L) officiates the wedding ceremony of Natasha (C) and Michael Davis at the Honda Center parking lot on April 21, 2020 in Anaheim, California.
Apu Gomes | Getty Images

A couple kisses each other through masks after marrying in a parking lot in Anaheim, Calif.

Chad Robbins and Tracey Robbins (R) kiss wearing face masks and holding their dog Huggy after their wedding ceremony officiated by a clerk recorder at the Honda Center parking lot on April 21, 2020 in Anaheim, California. The County of Orange Clerk Recorder employees implemented a variety of social distancing techniques to safely issue licenses and marry couples during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Apu Gomes | AFP | Getty Images

A couple registers for their wedding in Kunming, China

A couple wearing face masks pose for photos after registering for their marriage amid novel coronavirus spread on March 4, 2020 in Kunming, Yunnan Province of China.
Liu Ranyang | China News Service | Getty Images

A couple marries in their Altadena, Calif., neighborhood after canceling their wedding in Greece

An Elvis impersonator sings during a parade and celebration along Holliston Ave. and El Corto Drive as newly weds Dr. Brecken Armstrong and Martin Garret embrace after being married in a small ceremony in Altadena on Saturday, April 04, 2020. Dr. Brecken Armstrong is an Emergency medicine Physician who is working on the front lines of the Coronavirus Pandemic, the were supposed to be married in Greece ,but to to the Coronavirus their plans changed.
Keith Birmingham | Pasadena Star-News | Getty Images

A couple weds in Arlington, Va. 

A newly married couple kisses for the first time as husband and wife in front of the home of a Virginia state marriage officiant who performed the ceremony while maintaining social distance due to the Coronavirus outbreak on April 1, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia.
Olivier Douliery | AFP | Getty Images