OpenTable data shows the absolute devastation in the restaurant industry

The number of seated diners has plummeted to zero over the past two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to data released Wednesday by OpenTable. The company, which is owned by Booking Holdings, provides reservations software for about 60,000 restaurants, mostly in the U.S.

Seated diners, which include reservations and walk-ins, were down 100% year-over-year starting in mid-March in every country where the company does business, according to the data.

In an effort to slow the virus, government officials have implemented stay-at-home mandates or suggested people socially distance themselves. That's led to a huge dent in restaurants, cafes and bars, all of which rely on a normally steady stream of customers. Some have tried to adapt by offering takeout, delivery or drive-through, while others have temporarily closed.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic keeps people home and some cities, states, and countries limit restaurant operations, our community of nearly 60,000 restaurants faces unprecedented challenges," OpenTable said.

Restaurants reported $30 billion in losses in March and project $50 billion in losses in April. The industry expects $240 billion in coronavirus-related losses nationwide by the end of the year.