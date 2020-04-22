Snap is changing floor plans, considering temperature checks as employees return to offices, CEO says

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said Wednesday that the company is making changes to its office floor plans and considering implementing temperature checks before employees return to work.

"We're making changes to our floor plan, we're thinking about how we're going to be testing folks maybe through temperature or maybe a survey or other health conditions," Spiegel told CNBC's "Squawk Alley." "We're thinking of our micro-kitchens, what snacks can we provide? Do we have to get rid of ice dispensers? Our team has been really trying to get ahead of the curve," Spiegel said.

"Fundamentally it's going to be a slow process for us and really based on each individual's comfort level," he added. "What we want to do is provide the option to return to our offices when it's safe."

Since the Covid-19 outbreak began, companies have had to grapple with how to safely bring employees back to the office. without knowing exactly when people might begin to return to the workplace. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, for example, said last week the company will allow its workers to work from home throughout the summer.

