Stock market live updates: Dow futures bounce, oil stabilizes

Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes pointed to gains at the open of trading on Wednesday as the historic sell-off in oil paused mid-week. Dow futures rose 300 points, or 1.3%. Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 also pointed to strong gains at the open. West Texas Intermediate futures contract for June was down slightly, trading at $11.28 a barrel. Brent futures rose 0.1% to $19.35. — Franck
