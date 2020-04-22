Stock market live updates: Dow futures bounce, oil stabilizes

Pedestrians stand in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Friday, March 13, 2020.

Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes pointed to gains at the open of trading on Wednesday as the historic sell-off in oil paused mid-week. Dow futures rose 300 points, or 1.3%. Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 also pointed to strong gains at the open. West Texas Intermediate futures contract for June was down slightly, trading at $11.28 a barrel. Brent futures rose 0.1% to $19.35. — Franck

