'This is the time to turn the risk on' with your 401(k), investor Peter Mallouk says

Everyone has heard that you should buy low and sell high.

And according to Peter Mallouk, president and chief investment officer of wealth management firm Creative Planning, the coronavirus downturn is the definition of a low point in the market.

For younger investors with job security and some savings, he says you should start maxing out your contributions and look at your plan's menu to see if you can change your investing strategy.

"This is the time to turn the risk on and move from bonds to stocks. That's the definition of selling high and buying low," Mallouk said.

Check out this video to learn more and to see Mallouk's three pieces of advice for handling your 401(k) during the coronavirus crisis.

More from Invest in You:

'Predictably Irrational' author says this is what investors should be doing during the pandemic

Coronavirus forced this couple into a 27-day quarantine amid their honeymoon cruise

How to prepare for a family member with COVID-19

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.