Trump says US will 'destroy' Iranian gunboats that harass American ships

A boat of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard at undisclosed location off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran August 2019.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the United States would destroy Iranian gunboats that harass American ships at sea as tensions between the U.S. and Iran remain high.

"I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea," the president wrote in a post on Twitter.

The threat comes days after the Pentagon claimed that ships from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy took "dangerous and provocative" actions near U.S. Navy and Coast Guard ships in the Persian Gulf.

Six U.S. military vessels were conducting training operations in international waters last week when 11 Iranian ships "crossed the bows and sterns of the U.S. vessels at extremely close range and high speeds," according to the April 15 U.S. Navy statement.

At one point, the Iranian ships came within 10 yards of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Maui's bow.

The U.S. crews issued multiple warnings via bridge-to-bridge radio, five short blasts from the ships' horns and long-range acoustic noise maker devices to the Iranian ships.