Walmart taps Target executive as its new marketing chief

Walmart logo is seen at a store in Mountain View, California, United States on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

Walmart has tapped a Target executive as its next marketing chief.

The big-box giant has named William White, Target's senior vice president of marketing, as its chief marketing officer, according to a company memo sent Wednesday morning. He will step into the role May 11.

White joined Target in 2013. Prior to that, he held various roles at Coca-Cola.

White will report to Walmart's chief customer officer Janey Whiteside. In the company memo, she said White "is a customer centric, innovative marketer and is a passionate leader who loves to build and nurture teams." She credited him for helping to drive sales and build brand loyalty at Target.

The position has been vacant for months, since former chief marketing officer Barbara Messing announced her departure.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg News.