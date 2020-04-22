Watch live: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 3:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 92,300 people in the state as of Wednesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Earlier on Wednesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo held his daily briefing and announced that Mike Bloomberg, the billionaire philanthropist and former mayor of New York City, will help the state develop and implement an aggressive program to test for Covid-19 and trace people who have had contact with infected individuals.

New Jersey will help coordinate with Bloomberg's team, who will implement an online curriculum to recruit and train contact tracers, Melissa DeRosa, secretary to the governor, said at the press conference.

— CNBC's Kevin Breuninger , Will Feuer and Dan Mangan contributed to this report.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid-19 outbreak.