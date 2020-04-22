Watch live: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 9:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is holding a press conference Wednesday to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 144,190 people in New York City, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Tuesday, de Blasio announced the city is building its own strategic reserve of medical equipment for the coronavirus pandemic, including surgical gowns, test kits, and ventilators because, he said, "We can't depend on the federal government."

"It is a very sobering, telling moment when I have to sit here before you and say that New York City needs its own strategic reserve because we can't depend on the federal government at this point," he said at a news briefing.

De Blasio also extended on Monday the cancellation of New York City concerts, festivals, and parades, including the 2020 Pride march, through June.

The state is grappling with the worst outbreak in the U.S. with more than 258,589 of the nation's 825,306 cases. More than 45,075 people have died from Covid-19 in the U.S., with more than 14,600 of those fatalities concentrated in New York state.

