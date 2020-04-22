Why it's still important to take days off work, if you can, while in lockdown

Taking a day off might not seem like a priority in the midst of a global pandemic, particularly when widespread lockdown measures have limited downtime to the confines of our own home, but experts say not taking any time out could actually be detrimental to productivity.

"While Sir Isaac Newton came up with the theory of gravity working remotely during the Great Plague of London (no pressure there), he also didn't have people accessing him 24/7 on Zoom, WhatsApp and email," said Anna Whitehouse, founder of Flex Appeal, a campaign pushing for flexible working for all.

No one can work non-stop and be productive, particularly in the context of a global pandemic, she said.

"You need to take a break before you break," she added, saying that while it may not be the vacation abroad that you hoped for, downtime regardless is not just a "nice to have," it's essential.

Fear over job security might also be stopping some from taking time off. The coronavirus, which latest figures show has now infected nearly 2.5 million people worldwide, has forced many businesses to close temporarily in line with lockdown measures.

The financial strain of closures has resulted in wage cuts and job losses for a number of workers.

Asking for a day off could therefore seem like a huge ask, when the stakes feel higher to perform professionally and taking a break doesn't seem like a priority.

People found the task of booking vacations stressful even before the pandemic hit, with Totaljobs finding that nearly a quarter of workers have struggled to book time off, believing work comes first.

This was according to its poll of 7,135 U.K. workers in 2017, which also found that just over half of people said they had to take time off at specific times to suit their employer.

Ellie Green, jobs expert at Totaljobs, said that dealing with new stresses in these exceptional times means taking care of your mental wellbeing matters more than ever.

"If that means using up some of your holiday allowance and doing what you can to relax or do something you enjoy at home — you can," she said.