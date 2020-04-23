Asia stocks set to rise as oil prices bounce back

Stocks in Asia were set to open higher on Thursday following an overnight rebound in oil prices that recouped some recent losses.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 19,305 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 19,270. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 19,137.95.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia were also set to edge higher, with the SPI futures contract was at 5,286, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,221.20.

Movements in the oil markets will continue to be watched by investors on Thursday following a surge in prices overnight that regained some of the sharp losses seen recently. International benchmark Brent crude settled $1.04, or 5.38%, higher at $20.37. West Texas Intermediate for June delivery also rose $2.21, or 19.1%, to settle at $13.78 per barrel. The moves came in a volatile session that at one point saw Brent trading below $17 per barrel while WTI had touched as low as $10.26 per barrel.