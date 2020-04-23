Asia stocks set to rise as oil prices bounce back

Stocks in Asia were set to open higher on Thursday following an overnight rebound in oil prices that recouped some recent losses.
Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 19,305 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 19,270. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 19,137.95.
Meanwhile, shares in Australia were also set to edge higher, with the SPI futures contract was at 5,286, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,221.20.
Movements in the oil markets will continue to be watched by investors on Thursday following a surge in prices overnight that regained some of the sharp losses seen recently. International benchmark Brent crude settled $1.04, or 5.38%, higher at $20.37. West Texas Intermediate for June delivery also rose $2.21, or 19.1%, to settle at $13.78 per barrel. The moves came in a volatile session that at one point saw Brent trading below $17 per barrel while WTI had touched as low as $10.26 per barrel.
Overnight stateside, stocks rose for the first time in three days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 456.94 points, or nearly 2%, to close at 23,475.82. The S&P 500 climbed 2.3% to finish its trading day at 2,799.31 while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.8% to close at 8,495.38.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 100.388 after seeing lows around 100 yesterday.
The Japanese yen traded at 107.79 per dollar after seeing levels below 107.6 earlier in the trading week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6307 following a decline from levels around $0.635 yesterday.
