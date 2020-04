A "Temporarily Closed" sign hangs in the window of Nordstrom Inc. store in the Midtown neighborhood of New York, U.S., on Friday, March 20, 2020.

Beaten-down retail stocks will be the first to rally on the other side of the coronavirus shutdown, according to Ned David Research.

The coronavirus pandemic has delivered a record blow to retailers thanks to the mandatory business closures to control the spread of the virus. However, the research firm said retailing is early cycle and it will be the consumer that leads us out of this downturn.