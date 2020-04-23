Two men from this small California beach town raised money to give free Covid-19 and antibody testing to all its residents

When Jyri Engestrom, a 42-year-old entrepreneur who runs a small early stage venture fund in San Francisco, California, read an article in the Guardian newspaper about an Italian village that tested its entire community for the novel coronavirus and was reportedly able to eradicate the virus by doing so, he was inspired.

Engestrom wanted to do the same thing for his community of Bolinas, California, a small beach town about 13 miles from San Francisco with about 1,620 residents but no confirmed cases of Covid-19, according to local news outlets.

Engestrom says he told a mutual friend about the article and that friend connected him to another Bolinas resident, Cyrus Harman, the founder of a pharmaceutical company who was also intrigued by the story.

Engestrom and Harman started to communicate over text message and later via phone calls. Soon they recruited local volunteers, formed a partnership with researchers at University of California, San Francisco's School of Medicine and on April 10 created to a GoFundMe page to raise money to get free Covid-19 diagnostic and antibody tests for all of Bolinas' residents.

Since then the pair have raised more than $300,000 through resident donations with 93% of the 150-plus donations all under $5,000 with some as little as $10 to buy materials and to set up a drive-through site in town.

Despite their success working together, due to shelter at home restrictions Engestrom and Harman did not get to meet each other in person until they did a walk-through of the testing site.

"The other volunteer organizers were surprised since everyone just assumed we were old friends," Engestrom tells Make It.

Free testing for Bolinas residents began on Monday and is expected to last until Thursday. To date, more than 70% of its residents have been tested, according to Engestrom.