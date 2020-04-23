Ousted vaccine doctor felt pressure to rush possible Covid-19 treatment after Trump spoke to Oracle boss Larry Ellison

Larry Ellison, co-founder and executive chairman of Oracle Corp., speaks during the Oracle OpenWorld conference in San Francisco on Oct. 22, 2018.

A top federal doctor who was ousted from his post this week felt pressured to rush out expanded access to a potential treatment for coronavirus patients after President Donald Trump discussed the drug with Larry Ellison, the chairman of tech giant Oracle, NBC News reported Thursday.

The report comes a day after vaccine expert Dr. Rick Bright went public with a bombshell statement saying he was removed from leading a federal agency heavily involved in coronavirus response efforts after he "resisted efforts to fund potentially dangerous drugs promoted by those with political connections."

And it comes on the same day that a House committee chairman called for an investigation of Bright's dismissal.

A source close to Bright who spoke with NBC News said that the doctor was told to put in place a national program geared to expanding access to the drug hydroxychloroquine after Ellison, who has raised campaign funds for Trump, and the president spoke about it.

The program would lack appropriate controls for drug treatment, including peer-reviewed clinical data about the treatment's efficacy, according to NBC News.

A spokeswoman for Ellison did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC on the NBC News report. The White House also didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The New York Times reported on April 6 that Trump "first expressed interest in hydroxychloroquine a few weeks ago, telling associates that Mr. Ellison, a billionaire and a founder of Oracle, had discussed it with him." Ellison was worth nearly $70 billion, according to a Forbes tally late last year.

Trump, during a press conference in early April, said five times, "What do you have to lose?" referring to coronavirus patients being given the drug, which normally is used to treat malaria.

Bright was removed earlier this week from leading the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, a unit of the U.S. Health and Human Services Department.

He was given a job, with fewer responsibilities, at the National Institutes of Health.

Bright has since retained lawyers at a Washington, D.C., firm that specializes in representing whistleblowers. Those lawyers called his removal from BARDA "retaliation, plain and simple."

On Thursday, the chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee asked the inspector general of the Health and Human Services Department to investigation Bright's dismissal.

"I have been particularly concerned by the Trump Administration's politicization of public health agencies," the chairman, Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., wrote to the Office of the Inspector General, which is an ethics watchdog for HHS.

"This most recent action, if true, further raises serious questions about the commitment of President Trump and his Administration to science and the public good as the government and the nation work to combat an unprecedented global health pandemic," Pallone wrote.

In a statement released Wednesday, Bright said he was ousted after resisting widespread adoption of hydroxychloroquine, which Trump has promoted as a treatment for Covid-19.

Bright also said that he believed he was removed from his post because he insisted that "the billions of dollars allocated by Congress to address the Covid-19 pandemic" be invested "into safe and scientifically vetted solutions, and not in drugs, vaccines and other technologies that lack scientific merit."

"Rushing blindly towards unproven drugs can be disastrous and result in countless more deaths. Science, in service to the health and safety of the American people, must always trump politics," said Bright.

"I am speaking out because to combat this deadly virus, science — not politics or cronyism — has to lead the way," Bright said.