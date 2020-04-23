European stocks head for flat to lower open as oil prices rebound

European stocks are set to open flat to lower Thursday as the coronavirus pandemic and oil prices remain in focus for investors.

London's FTSE index is seen 28 points lower at 5,745, Germany's DAX is seen 3 points lower at 10,407, France's CAC 40 is seen 1 point lower at 4,410 and Italy's FTSE MIB is expected to open 70 points lower at 16,585, according to IG.

Oil prices, which are an indicator of economic health and global demand, remain a focal point for investors although prices rose Wednesday from the dramatic slump seen earlier this week, as signs emerge that producers are cutting production.

International benchmark Brent crude futures gained 2.99% overnight to $20.98 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate for June delivery also jumped 3.85% to $14.31 a barrel. Stocks in Asia traded higher on Thursday morning as oil prices continued their rebound.

The coronavirus pandemic remains a key concern for investors with around 2.6 million confirmed cases worldwide and over 183,000 deaths. Follow our live updates on the outbreak here.

It's a busy day for corporate results in Europe Thursday, with earnings from Credit Suisse, Publicis, Renault, Accor, Swedbank and Schneider Electric, among others.

On the data front, the flash purchasing manager's index (PMI) for the euro zone in April is due.