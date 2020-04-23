Gilead says draft of coronavirus treatment results contain 'inappropriate characterization' and are 'inconclusive'

In this July 9, 2015, file photo, a man walks outside the headquarters of Gilead Sciences in Foster City, Calif.

Gilead Sciences said that a draft document showing disappointing results from a closely watched clinical trial of the company's treatment for the coronavirus contained "inappropriate characterizations" and that the study's findings were "inconclusive."

Shares of the biotech firm fell 4% in intraday trading Thursday after the Financial Times reported that antiviral Remdesivir did not improve Covid-19 patients' condition or reduce the virus' presence in the bloodstream in a phase 3 clinical trial, citing a draft document that was accidentally published by the World Health Organization.

"We regret that the WHO prematurely posted information regarding the study, which has since been removed. The investigators in this study did not provide permission for publication of results," a Gilead spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC.

"Furthermore, we believe the post included inappropriate characterizations of the study. Importantly, because this study was terminated early due to low enrollment, it was underpowered to enable statistically meaningful conclusions," according to Gilead. "As such, the study results are inconclusive, though trends in the data suggest a potential benefit for remdesivir, particularly among patients treated early in disease."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.