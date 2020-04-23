Target says same-store sales rose more than 7% so far in first quarter as digital sales double

Target has seen a sharp increase in online sales, as shoppers try to limit time inside stores or avoid the trips altogether during the coronavirus pandemic, said CEO Brian Cornell.

The trend has worked in the discount retailer's favor, and it expects to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, having gained market share.

Since its fiscal first quarter began in early February, Target's same-store sales have risen more than 7%. The gain, which compares with an increase of 1.5% in the fiscal fourth quarter, is the result of a doubling of its online sales, partially offset by declines inside its nearly 1,900 brick-and-mortar stores.

One factor that has helped Target is the investment it's made to offer customers different ways to shop, including the ability to order online and either drive-up or walk inside to pick-up purchases. It also has Shipt, a same-day personal shopping service that delivers to the home.

In April, Target has had weeks when drive-up volume was up to seven times greater than normal, Cornell said. It's had single days when the volume of order pickup was twice as high as Cyber Monday. And on the Friday before Easter, he said, it did more volume through Shipt than it typically does in a week.

So far in April, comparable digital sales have increased by more than 275% from a year ago.

Some categories performed better than others: Same-store sales grew more than 20% in its essentials and food and beverage categories and more than 16% in hardlines. They declined more than 20% in its apparel and accessories category and were up slightly in home.

Even as more customers shop online, Cornell said stores have played a pivotal role: The large footprint of stores across the U.S. allows customers to do same-day pickup and it allows workers to speed up fulfillment of online orders.

Cornell did not provide any specific estimates for its quarterly earnings. But said, higher labor costs, the sale of more low-margin items and writes down of inventory in apparel and accessories because of a drop in sales, will weigh on profits.

Target is spending more on worker pay and benefits. The company said it's already spent more than $300 million on coronavirus-related employee expenses, such as paid sick leave, quarantine pay, and access to mental health care.

On Thursday, Target announced that it would extend its $2 an hour temporary pay increase for store employees, additional child care or backup care benefits and paid leave policy for older or at-risk members of its workforce until May 30 — an acknowledgment that the retailer doesn't expect business to return to usual for many more weeks or months.