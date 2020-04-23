Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 263,700 people across the state as of Thursday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Wednesday, Cuomo announced that billionaire philanthropist and former mayor of New York City Mike Bloomberg would help the state develop and implement an aggressive program to test for Covid-19 and trace people who have had contact with infected individuals.

Cuomo said the state continues to ramp up its capacity to test for Covid-19, adding that tracing and isolating people who have come into contact with those who test positive will be key to containing the outbreak. He also said the state is taking "random surveys" of people at "grocery stores, street corners" to recruit people to volunteer for an antibody test, which can detect whether someone has been previously infected with Covid-19.

The coronavirus has infected more than 842,600 people in the U.S. and has killed at least 46,785, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.6 million people and has killed at least 183,820.

— CNBC's Will Feuer , Dan Mangan and Kevin Breuninger contributed to this report.

