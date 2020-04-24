Japan stocks set to dip as hopes of coronavirus treatment reportedly take a hit

Stocks in Japan were set to decline at the Friday open after an overnight report that raised doubts over a potential coronavirus treatment.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 19,385 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 19,370. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 19,429.44.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia were poised for a muted open, with the SPI futures contract at 5,218, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,217.10.

Investors will watch for market reaction to an overnight report by the Financial Times — citing documents accidentally published by the World Health Organization — saying that Gilead Sciences' drug remdesivir did not improve coronavirus patients' condition. The documents cited by the FT referred to a Chinese clinical trial.

Gilead noted that study was "terminated early due to low enrollment," leaving it "underpowered to enable statistically meaningful conclusions. As such, the study results are inconclusive."

That development comes as the coronavirus continues to spread globally, with more than 2.7 million people infected worldwide and at least 190,303 lives lost, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University.