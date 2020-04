Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's president, speaks during a news conference in the presidential residence at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on Thursday, April 16, 2020 after firing health minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta.

Brazilian financial markets tumbled on Friday as Justice Minister Sergio Moro resigned, accusing President Jair Bolsonaro of interfering in law enforcement affairs.

Market participants said this represented a serious political crisis, and markets reacted accordingly: the benchmark Bovespa stock market fell 9%, the real hit a new low of 5.7130 per dollar and interest rate spreads widened significantly.