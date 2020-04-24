Businesses slowed paying their bills in March, but spent a whole lot on technology, data shows

As the economy shut down, businesses diverted spending to technology, while cutting back more broadly on other outlays including their payments to suppliers, according to data tracking business-to-business spending.

Even before the state shutdowns took effect in the second half of March, companies had boosted spending on technology. Overall spending slipped 2%, but IT spending doubled in March, after rising by 75% in February, compared to the year earlier.

Spending for everything from laptops to software, IT services and cabling was up 100% in March, presumably as companies shifted work from offices to homes and moved more of their own businesses online, according to data from Cortera.

Cortera tracks $1.5 trillion of the total $8 trillion in annual business-to-business interactions, from data provided by suppliers. Cortera collects data on small and mid-sized businesses.

"Businesses are paying a lot more slowly than they did a year ago," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, which is a partner with Cortera. "Almost a third of B-to-B payments are late. That's up from roughly 25% a year ago. Now, it's 16 days late, compared to 11 days."

Zandi said the increase in late payments was a red flag for some industries, since high levels of delinquencies can be a signal of coming bankruptcies or failures.

Industries that were hit hard by the virus shutdowns showed an immediate jump in late payments in March data. Hotels and restaurant companies were late on more than 50% of their outstanding bills. Last March, they were late on 32% of payments to suppliers.