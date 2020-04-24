'Filthy bloody business:' Poachers kill more animals as coronavirus crushes tourism to Africa

Orphaned rhinos are seen amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a sanctuary for rhinos orphaned by poaching, in Mookgopong, Limpopo province, South Africa April 17, 2020.

Ryan Tate is supposed to be in South Africa right now helping to fight off poachers who hack horns off rhinos and kill elephants for their ivory tusks.

But since the country announced a national lockdown in March to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Tate is stuck in the U.S. He can't join his team out in South Africa's wilderness nor can he meet with private donors in the U.S. for his anti-poaching nonprofit, which is seeing donations dry up.

"It's a helpless feeling," said Tate, a 35-year former U.S. Marine and the founder of VetPaw, a group of American military veterans who fight poachers in a remote private reserve in the far north of South Africa.

"Poaching doesn't stop just because there's a virus — if anything, it picks up," he said.

Although poaching is not uncommon in Africa, ever since the coronavirus halted travel to the continent, poachers have encroached on land they wouldn't normally visit and killed rhinos in tourism hot spots now devoid of visitors and safari guides.

In Botswana, at least six rhinos have been poached since the virus shut down tourism there. Botswana's security forces in April shot and killed five suspected poachers in two different incidents. In northwest South Africa, at least nine rhinos have been killed since the virus lockdown. All the poaching took place in what were previously tourism areas that were safe for animals to roam.

"It's a bloody calamity. It's an absolute crisis," Map Ives, founder of Rhino Conservation Botswana, a nonprofit organization, said of poaching across the continent.