Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Life

Coronavirus-themed murals continue to pop up around the world

Adam Jeffery@ajefferyphoto
Hannah Miller
Key Points
  • In facing the coronavirus pandemic, people around the world have taken comfort in the arts.
  • Artists have painted vibrant, outdoor murals that bring color to public spaces that are now found empty.
  • These paintings capture not only the devastating impact of the virus, but also show the hope there is in overcoming it.
A man stops to photograph a new mural in Dublin by art group Subset which is inspired by, and representative of the information contained in a written piece on their website titled CORONAVIRUS: The Virus Era.
Brian Lawless | Getty Images

In facing the coronavirus pandemic, people around the world have taken comfort in the arts. Musicians have livestreamed their concerts, neighbors have held singalongs from their balconies and artists have painted vibrant, outdoor murals that bring color to public spaces that are now found empty. These paintings capture not only the devastating impact of the virus, but also show the hope there is in overcoming it.

Located in places that range from Colorado to Indonesia, these murals have brought some light into a dark time. The following is a collection of these paintings from around the globe:

Denver

A mural depicting a medical worker with a mask covering her mouth and nose, wearing boxing gloves and angel-like wings on her back is seen on April 14, 2020 in downtown Denver, United States.
Rick T. Wilking | Getty Images

London 

A man passes a mural showing a woman wearing a face mask, in Shoreditch, east London, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Dominic Lipinski | Getty Images

Gaza City, Gaza Strip

A Palestinian artist paints a depiction of the microscopic view of the coronavirus chained to a prisoner as part of a mural in support of Palestinians held in Israeli jails, amid concerns about the spread of the disease (COVID-19), in Gaza City April 20, 2020.
Majdi Fathi | NurPhoto | Getty Images

New York City

A man wearing a mask passes a mural on April 13, 2020 in New York City. - New York's governor declared April 13, 2020 that the "worst is over" for its coronavirus outbreak providing the state moves sensibly, despite reporting its death toll had passed 10,000.
Johannes Eisele | AFP | Getty Images

Dublin

Michelle Farrell, a healtcare assistant at Junction House Primary Healthcare centre, poses beside a mural by Irish artist Emmalene Blake on a gate in South Dublin thanking healtcare workers for the work they are doing during the coronavirus pandemic. The Dublin artist has created a series of murals to encourage people to stick to social distancing rules which feature artists such as Dua Lipa, Robyn and Cardi B.
Brian Lawless | Getty Images

Deepok, Indonesia

Children ride a bicycle past a coronavirus awareness graffiti during a lockdown. Indonesian local artists drew murals on the walls of the houses for the residents to educate and encourage public optimism in the fight against Corona Virus or COVID-19 pandemic in Depok, a city in Jakarta outskirts.
Risa Krisadhi | SOPA Images | Getty Images

Southampton, England

A member of the public takes a photograph on her phone of a Banksy mural that has been modified to depict the current COVID-19 pandemic on April 21, 2020 in Southampton, England.
Naomi Baker | Getty Images

Pontefract, England

A family look at a mural by artist Rachel List paying tribute to NHS staff battling the COVID-19 outbreak painting on a wall in Pontefract, northern England, on April 23, 2020.
Oli Scarff | AFP | Getty Images

Berlin

A mural depicting 'Gollum' from Lord Of The Rings with a message reading "my precious" to refer the crisis of hoarding toilet papers throughout Europe is seen amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Berlin, Germany on April 14, 2020.
Abdulhamid Hosbas | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Shiprock, New Mexico

A mural warns residents of the danger of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak on the Navajo reservation, in Shiprock, New Mexico, April 8, 2020.
Andrew Hay | Reuters

London

A man walks past a mural celebrating NHS workers by artist Lionel Stanhope at Hilly Fields, South London on April 11, 2020 in London, England.
Peter Summers | Getty Images

Bangkalan, Indonesia

A man walks past a mural depicting the COVID-19 coronavirus in Bangkalan, east Java on April 6, 2020.
Juni Kriswanto | AFP | Getty Images

Melbourne, Australia

A mural to honor the medics currently helping to fight COVID-19 is seen on April 22, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.
Robert Cianflone | Getty Images

Venice, Calif.

Palm trees stand behind a street art piece by artist Pony Wave depicting two people kissing while wearing face masks on Venice Beach on March 21, 2020 in Venice, California.
Mario Tama | Getty Images

Glynn, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

An Iwo Jima inspired NHS Heroes Mural by artists Ricky Morrow and Dee Craig in the village of Glynn Co Antrim as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Niall Carson | Getty Images