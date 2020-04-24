Trump tries to walk back speculation about injecting disinfectants to fight coronavirus, claims he was being sarcastic

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

President Donald Trump on Friday attempted to walk back his dangerous and unfounded speculation about whether injecting disinfectants can help to treat Covid-19.

Experts, health officials and the maker of Lysol, a household disinfectant brand, urged Americans not to attempt to inject or consume the cleaning product after the president raised the idea at a White House press briefing on Thursday night.

Trump told reporters on Friday that his comments were sarcastic, according to a pool report.

At the Thursday press briefing, Trump said, "I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute. One minute."

"Is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets inside the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that," he said.

The White House said earlier Friday that Trump had "repeatedly said" Americans should consult their doctors about coronavirus treatment and accused journalists of taking the president's comments out of context.