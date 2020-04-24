Europe stocks set to fall with traders cautious on possible coronavirus treatment

European stocks were set to fall on Friday morning as traders looked ahead to fresh economic data and digested a report that raised doubts over a possible coronavirus treatment.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was set to slide by 73 points, the German DAX by 230 points and the French CAC 40 by 92 points, according to IG Markets.

Risk sentiment took a hit late on Thursday after a report in the Financial Times, citing documents accidentally published by the WHO, said that drug remdesivir from Gilead had failed to improve patients' conditions.

Gilead noted that study was "terminated early due to low enrollment," leaving it "underpowered to enable statistically meaningful conclusions. As such, the study results are inconclusive."

Earnings on Friday come from the likes of Sanofi, Nestle and Signify. Retail sales for the U.K. will be released at 7 a.m. London time and a central bank decision in Russia is set for later in the morning.