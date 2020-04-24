Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day include eBay, Expedia, Tyson Foods & more

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:
Stifel upgraded the online e-commerce website and said it would be a "direct beneficiary" of store closings.
"We are upgrading shares of eBay to Buy from Hold. Stay-at-home directives and widespread retail store closures have shifted a substantial portion of consumer spending online. Third party data indicates eCommerce sales have accelerated dramatically beginning in March with strong momentum continuing through April. eBay is a direct beneficiary of the current landscape and we see upside to near-term topline results as competing platforms temporarily prioritize food and household necessities and consumer demand for items desired for work and education in the home inflect higher."
Bernstein downgraded the stock as the company deals with plant closures due to the coronavirus crisis.
"We are downgrading Tyson from Outperform to Market-Perform given increased near-term uncertainty around the company's ability to maintain production levels amidst plant closures and worker absenteeism. While we continue to expect African Swine Fever-led upside over the medium term, we believe that it is prudent to downgrade the stock in the interim."