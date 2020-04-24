Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day include eBay, Expedia, Tyson Foods & more

Stifel upgraded the online e-commerce website and said it would be a "direct beneficiary" of store closings.

"We are upgrading shares of eBay to Buy from Hold. Stay-at-home directives and widespread retail store closures have shifted a substantial portion of consumer spending online. Third party data indicates eCommerce sales have accelerated dramatically beginning in March with strong momentum continuing through April. eBay is a direct beneficiary of the current landscape and we see upside to near-term topline results as competing platforms temporarily prioritize food and household necessities and consumer demand for items desired for work and education in the home inflect higher."