Skip Navigation
logo
logo
logo
Success
Money
Work
Life
Video
CNBC.COM
Work

Here's how much unemployment has spiked in each state because of coronavirus

A man tries to apply for unemployment in Miami, Florida on April 13, 2020.
REUTERS/Marco Bello

As the U.S. economy has slowed to stem the surge of coronavirus, unemployment levels have hit record highs. Since March 16th, roughly 26.4 million Americans have filed for unemployment.

But each state has been affected differently by the health and economic impacts of coronavirus. 

And now, a small number of states have started to push to abruptly re-open their economies, even though the White House, CDC and health officials agree that a gradual and cautious re-opening is more prudent. 

WalletHub recently analyzed data from the Department of Labor to determine which states have had the biggest increases in unemployment due to COVID-19.

In order to make this calculation, WalletHub looked at the increase in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims in all 50 states and the District of Columbia over three time periods: the week of April 13, 2020 compared to the week of April 15, 2019, the week of April 13, 2020 compared to the week of January 1, 2020 and the weeks of March 16, 2020 to April 13, 2020 compared to the weeks of March 18, 2019 to April 15, 2019. 

By these measures, unemployment claims increased by more than 1000% in each state.  

WalletHub found that when comparing the increase in unemployment between April 2019 and April 2020 as well as January 2020 and April 2020, Florida had the most significant spike, making the argument that Florida is the state that has been the most impacted recently. 

This map shows the states with the biggest increases in unemployment last week: 

But when WalletHub compared March and April of last year to March and April of this year, they found that New Hampshire had the biggest increase in unemployment over this broader time period, drawing the conclusion that it is the state that has been most impacted since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis. 

And here's how the states stack up in terms of how much unemployment has spiked since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis: 

1. New Hampshire

Increase in unemployment claims: 6011.75%

2. Louisiana

Increase in unemployment claims: 5250.58%

3. Georgia

Increase in unemployment claims: 4801.07%

4. Kentucky

Increase in unemployment claims: 4545.70%

5. North Carolina

Increase in unemployment claims: 4497.23%

6. Virginia

Increase in unemployment claims: 4486.67%

7. Michigan

Increase in unemployment claims: 4404.61%

8. Indiana

Increase in unemployment claims: 4212.75%

9. North Dakota

Increase in unemployment claims: 4131.58%

10. Florida

Increase in unemployment claims: 3951.01%

11. South Dakota

Increase in unemployment claims: 3898.62%

12. South Carolina

Increase in unemployment claims: 3631.52%

13. Mississippi

Increase in unemployment claims: 3510.15%

14. Colorado

Increase in unemployment claims: 3360.60%

15. Ohio

Increase in unemployment claims: 3270.87%

16. Minnesota

Increase in unemployment claims: 3257.80%

17. Delaware

Increase in unemployment claims: 3256.44%

18. District of Columbia

Increase in unemployment claims: 3157.57%

19. Nevada

Increase in unemployment claims: 3121.13%

20. Hawaii

Increase in unemployment claims: 3009.22%

21. Maine

Increase in unemployment claims: 2994.76%

22. Alabama

Increase in unemployment claims: 2925.07%

23. Nebraska

Increase in unemployment claims: 2906.78%

24. Tennessee

Increase in unemployment claims: 2885.43%

25. Kansas

Increase in unemployment claims: 2870.91%

VIDEO8:5808:58
What it's like being unemployed because of coronavirus
Work

26. Missouri

Increase in unemployment claims: 2734.04%

27. Pennsylvania

Increase in unemployment claims: 2596.17%

28. New Mexico

Increase in unemployment claims: 2583.26%

29. Maryland

Increase in unemployment claims: 2510.24%

30. Oklahoma

Increase in unemployment claims: 2455.33%

31. West Virginia

Increase in unemployment claims: 2451.57%

32. Iowa

Increase in unemployment claims: 2427.95%

33. Washington

Increase in unemployment claims: 2403.03%

34. Utah

Increase in unemployment claims: 2395.14%

35. Massachusetts

Increase in unemployment claims: 2330.49%

36. New York

Increase in unemployment claims: 2225.63%

37. Montana

Increase in unemployment claims: 2189.82%

38. Idaho

Increase in unemployment claims: 2135.47%

39. Rhode Island

Increase in unemployment claims: 2051.56%

40. New Jersey

Increase in unemployment claims: 2020.56%

41. Texas

Increase in unemployment claims: 1998.86%

42. Arkansas

Increase in unemployment claims: 1849.49%

43. Arizona

Increase in unemployment claims: 1803.46%

44. Illinois

Increase in unemployment claims: 1759.74%

45. California

Increase in unemployment claims: 1693.91%

46. Vermont

Increase in unemployment claims: 1667.88%

47. Wisconsin

Increase in unemployment claims: 1506.75%

48. Wyoming

Increase in unemployment claims: 1394.09%

49. Alaska

Increase in unemployment claims: 1366.47%

50. Connecticut

Increase in unemployment claims: 1285.56%

51. Oregon

Increase in unemployment claims: 1102.59%

Don't miss:

VIDEO10:0610:06
How coronavirus changed college for 14 million students
Work
make it

Stay in the loop

Get Make It newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

About Us

Learn more about the world of CNBC Make It

Learn More

Follow Us

CNBC.COM

© 2020 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBC Universal

Privacy PolicyDo Not Sell My Personal Information
Terms of ServiceContact