Here's how much unemployment has spiked in each state because of coronavirus

As the U.S. economy has slowed to stem the surge of coronavirus, unemployment levels have hit record highs. Since March 16th, roughly 26.4 million Americans have filed for unemployment.

But each state has been affected differently by the health and economic impacts of coronavirus.

And now, a small number of states have started to push to abruptly re-open their economies, even though the White House, CDC and health officials agree that a gradual and cautious re-opening is more prudent.

WalletHub recently analyzed data from the Department of Labor to determine which states have had the biggest increases in unemployment due to COVID-19.

In order to make this calculation, WalletHub looked at the increase in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims in all 50 states and the District of Columbia over three time periods: the week of April 13, 2020 compared to the week of April 15, 2019, the week of April 13, 2020 compared to the week of January 1, 2020 and the weeks of March 16, 2020 to April 13, 2020 compared to the weeks of March 18, 2019 to April 15, 2019.

By these measures, unemployment claims increased by more than 1000% in each state.

WalletHub found that when comparing the increase in unemployment between April 2019 and April 2020 as well as January 2020 and April 2020, Florida had the most significant spike, making the argument that Florida is the state that has been the most impacted recently.