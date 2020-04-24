Sports teams forced to prepare to make up for lost ticketing money as games restart without fans

The seats are empty at the Amway Center in Orlando, home of the NBAs Orlando Magic, on Thursday, March 12, 2020. The NBA has suspended the season due to the coronavirus -- as have other sports. Stephen M. Dowell | Orlando Sentinel | Tribune News Service via Getty Images

There is a bubble on the verge of bursting throughout sports leagues, adding to the already mounting problems facing an industry currently on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. While leagues like the NBA, MLB and NHL have all suspended their seasons, a big bill could come due if they're forced to outright cancel games, triggering a flood of calls from ticket holders for refunds. "It's going be like what the airline and cruise lines are going through," longtime sports exec Dr. Harvey Schiller told CNBC in an interview. "They are going have to come up with some general refund policy depending on the league." The coronavirus is especially hurting the NBA and NHL, which are usually busy around this time as they gear up for playoff games and woo season ticket holders about renewal options for the next season. Clubs also lose the ability to continue tracking data from fans' in-stadium spending habits and game day routines in an age of creating more personalized experiences in arenas. In a various conversations with team executives, who spoke to CNBC on condition of anonymity, some clubs have already refunded fans who requested it, while other teams are offering discounted prices for ticket packages once fans are allowed back. But teams will not be able to retain fans' money too much longer. With unemployment skyrocketing, affecting more than 20 million people within the last month, more consumers will demand refunds, setting off phase one of what some in the sports industry said will be a period of revamping ticket monetization concepts after the pandemic is over. Schiller said teams would need to "get creative," especially during a period of fan-free arenas, at least until new safety protocols are established and a coronavirus vaccine or treatment becomes available. And even when fans are allowed back in arenas, clubs won't be able to offer ticket packages with just merchandise, food and beverage items included. Concepts for sporting events will have to change for a new generation of fans, while still retaining established customers.

Suffering at the gate

Schiller, the former president of the defunct NHL franchise, the Atlanta Thrashers, said it's not unusual for teams to take out loans and use projected ticket sales as collateral, as clubs need funding to sustain operations throughout the year. More than likely, he said, those loans aren't in jeopardy, as banks know sports teams are good for repaying. But until fans are allowed back in, organizations will need to find a way to make up game day dollars, which accounts for a substantial percentage of yearly revenue. According to one of the sports execs, the average gate receipt for a non-playoff NBA game is roughly $1 to $1.5 million. Last month, NBC Sports estimated the league could lose $500 million in ticket revenue when factoring in postseason games. According to a outlook report by accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), gate revenue for the North American sports market grossed $19.2 billion in 2018, and is projected to increase to $21.8 billion in 2023. Marty Conway, a longtime sports marketing exec who developed digital and business strategies for organizations like AOL and the MLB's Baltimore Orioles said he last estimated ticket revenue makes up roughly 36% of the NHL's annual revenue, 30% of MLB's and 22% of the NBA's. Conway, an adjunct professor at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business, said the NBA and NHL are attempting to return not only for media dollars but "additional postseason ticketing revenues." "Gate receipts are important; that's real money," added former CBS Sports president Neal Pilson, who predicted a limited return to sports this summer with so much still unknown about Covid-19.

Ticketing 2.0

A Coronavirus sign inside the Pepsi Center, before the game between the New York Rangers against the Colorado Avalanche on March 11, 2020. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports | REUTERS

Sports marketing post-Covid