These stocks are a play on the new 'mobile worker,' BMO says

Remote working is one of the trends that will survive in the post-coronavirus world, according to BMO Capital Markets.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced unprecedented financial and societal disruption this year, none more invasive that the shutdown of society, the Wall Street firm said. A record number of people are working from home and video conferencing is becoming a way of life.

"Given the structural and behavioral changes brought on by the COVID-19 virus, as society and the economy begin to open up again, the focus and demand to accommodate the mobile workplace are unlikely to dissipate for the foreseeable future," BMO Capital Markets chief investment strategist Brian Belski said in a note to clients.

Communication services and technology companies have played a large role in the transition to the remote worker. BMO said these trends will outlive the coronavirus and benefit a handful of companies.

"While the efficacy and productivity of the Mobile Worker is yet to be determined, businesses will be forced to reexamine how they communicate with employees and clients, while also attempting to determine whether remote work is a viable, long-term solution," Belski added. "It is likely that many people who are now working from home will continue to do so after the pandemic, particularly in light of technological and cultural accommodation and demand by employees for greater work-life flexibility."

The firm made a list of stocks that will get a boost from the emergence of the new "mobile worker." BMO Capital Markets has an outperform rating on all the listed stocks.