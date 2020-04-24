Trump Organization reportedly seeks government aid for golf resorts in UK and Ireland

The Trump Organization has reportedly asked Britain and Ireland's governments for assistance in weathering the coronavirus crisis.

The company, currently headed by the president's sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, is seeking state aid to help cover wages at its golf resorts in Doonbeg, Ireland, and the Scottish counties of Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire.

All of the hotels are currently closed in compliance with government-enforced lockdown measures.

Eric Trump confirmed in a statement to USA Today that the Trump Organization was looking to local governments for help.

"Like millions of businesses around the globe, we have been forced by government mandate to temporarily close our hospitality and leisure facilities, and are doing all that we can to retain and support our highly valued staff," he said.

"The job retention plan created by the U.K. government has nothing to do with the Trump Organization, and does not benefit the business — it is solely about protecting people and their families who would otherwise be out of work."

Spokespersons for the Trump Organization and Trump International were not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

Meanwhile, managers at two of the Trump golf courses in Ireland and Scotland told Bloomberg this week that they had applied for help from government schemes.

Trump and his family have been barred from seeking relief from the $2 trillion stimulus package signed into U.S. law last month.