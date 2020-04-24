Watch live: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 3:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 100,000 people in the state as of Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

On Wednesday, Murphy said the state received an additional 500 ventilators that could be used for any potential resurgence of coronavirus cases once restrictions are lifted or the virus returns later this year. Murphy said the state is concerned about a resurgence of cases and said the likelihood of it returning is "pretty high" after comparing Covid-19 to H1N1 and the 1918 flu.

The state doesn't know the true number of people who are or have been infected with Covid-19, and it has to prepare for a spike of cases "that will surely come" once they lift social distancing restrictions, he said. He added that the state is working toward finalizing a reopening strategy.

The coronavirus has infected more than 2.7 million people across the globe and has killed at least 192,125, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., the virus has infected more than 870,400 people and has killed at least 50,031.

