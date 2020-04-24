Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 263,400 people across the state as of Friday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Thursday, Cuomo said an estimated 13.9% of the New Yorkers have likely had Covid-19, according to preliminary results of coronavirus antibody testing. The state randomly tested 3,000 people at grocery stores and shopping locations across 19 counties in 40 localities to see if they had the antibodies to fight the coronavirus, indicating they have had the virus and recovered from it, Cuomo said.

The results differed across the state with the largest concentration of positive antibody tests found in New York City at 21.2%. The testing results also may be artificially high because "these are people who were out and about shopping," Cuomo added.

"They were infected three weeks ago, four weeks ago, five weeks ago, six weeks ago, but they had the virus, they developed the antibodies and they are now recovered," Cuomo said on Thursday.

The coronavirus has infected more than 869,100 people in the U.S. and has killed at least 49,963, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.7 million people and has killed at least 191,231.

