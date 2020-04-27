A loan against your CD might be one option for quick cash. Here are the pros and cons

As cash-strapped households look for cheap ways to borrow money, one alternative from some banks and credit unions may hold appeal: a loan against your certificate of deposit. While these CD loans generally come with a lower interest rate than other options for quick cash — such as credit card advances or personal loans — it's worth weighing their pros and cons. "If your CD has a severe early withdrawal penalty and other borrowing options have high interest rates, a CD loan might make sense when all things are considered," said Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAccounts.com. "But the best option is to use cash [instead of borrowing], if possible."

katleho Seisa

As the coronavirus-induced economic crisis has led to business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders, roughly 26 million people have filed for unemployment over the five weeks ending April 17. While the stock market has taken a hit and selling now may lock in losses , CD owners may have a way to get low-cost cash without actually tapping the money that's tied up in the CD. Generally, investing in CDs is a low-risk way to earn higher returns than you would in a regular savings account (although less than stocks). However, you're also agreeing not to access the money in the CD until it matures after a set amount of time — say, one, three or five years.