After coronavirus: The office of the future is the office of the past

Say hello to the high-walled cubicles made famous in the 1999 film, "Office Space," because they're about to make a comeback.



For years, offices have crammed more employees into smaller spaces, while creating an open collaborative atmosphere.

"Think about tech companies that are highly dense and working in those 'benching work stations' side by side," said Gable Clarke, director of interior design at the architecture firm SGA. Now with Covid-19, things like "benching" are the opposite of what employees want to face as they return to work.

As companies plan how to bring their workforce together again in the office, numerous calculations are being made to provide an environment that will keep workers safe, healthy and productive. While some of that strategy involves testing and monitoring employees to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, architects are thinking about the actual physical design of offices.



"First and foremost, people need to feel safe," said Janet Pogue McLaurin, principal and global workplace leader at Gensler, a global design and architecture firm. "We're looking at the entryways to buildings. How do they start to space apart? How do they navigate the lobby? Is there temperature sensing?"

Her firm has created software to show clients how to start "de-densifying" the office.



Both designers say changes may include:

Wider corridors with one-way foot traffic

Better air filtration

Touchless elevator controls

Antimicrobial materials in new construction

Videoconferencing even within the office to avoid the conference room

"Perhaps you divide the workplace in half, and half the office can come in on Monday and Wednesday, half of the office can come in on Tuesday and Thursday," said Clarke. Alternating days would come with alternating desks.