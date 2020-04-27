Asia Pacific stocks set to rise as Bank of Japan meets

Stocks in Japan were set to jump at the open, with the country's central bank due to kick off its monetary policy meeting on Monday.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei future contract in Chicago at 19,460 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 19,440. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 19,262.

The Bank of Japan begins its monetary policy meeting on Monday, as investors watch for policy moves from the central bank to grapple with the economic impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, stocks in Australia were also set to edge higher. The SPI futures contract was at 5,298, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,242.60.