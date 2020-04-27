UK's Boris Johnson faces pressure to ease restrictions as he returns to work after coronavirus recovery

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks and takes questions during a press conference in Downing Street regarding the coronavirus outbreak, on March 9, 2020. in London, England.

As the U.K.'s Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to work on Monday after recovering from the coronavirus, there is mounting pressure on his government to set out and implement a lockdown exit strategy.

Johnson has returned to his office and residence in Downing Street, central London after spending two weeks at his country residence Chequers following a serious coronavirus infection that saw him admitted to intensive care.

There is mounting speculation that Johnson — who is holding a meeting with his cabinet Monday before other talks with senior ministers and officials, the BBC reported — could announce plans to start lifting the U.K.'s lockdown as early as this week. This would be ahead of the May 7 date when measures were next set to be reviewed.

The Telegraph newspaper reported Sunday that Johnson had discussed with ministers the idea of "modifying" the lockdown rather than lifting it, emphasizing that restrictions will remain in some form even if workplaces and schools start to reopen gradually.

It comes amid increasing calls from lawmakers within the ruling Conservative Party that the ongoing restrictions need to be lifted sooner rather than later because of the damage it is doing to the economy; the U.K.'s economy is expected to contract 6.5% in 2020, according to the International Monetary Fund's latest forecasts.

Lockdown measures were imposed on the British public and majority of businesses (bar those deemed essential such as supermarkets) on March 23, but there is a growing sense that the public are tiring of the measures.

The government will have to weigh the potential economic damage against the public health implications of lifting a lockdown too quickly and risking a second wave of infections.

The U.K. has 154,037 reported cases of Covid-19 as of Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University data, and has reported 20,795 deaths – a number that is steadily increasing and could end up overtaking the death tolls seen in Italy (26,644 deaths) and Spain (23,190 deaths), the worst hit countries in Europe.

Still, Italy, Spain and Germany have slowly started to lift coronavirus restrictions; Italy and Germany have allowed smaller retail stores to re-open and Spain has allowed manufacturing and construction businesses to reopen. For the first time in six weeks, children in Spain were allowed to exercise outside this weekend.