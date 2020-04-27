Klobuchar, 21 other senators pressure Trump administration to ensure smallest businesses get loans

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) speaks during a campaign rally at the Altria Theatre on February 29, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar and 21 other senators on Monday urged the Trump administration to take more steps to ensure the small businesses devastated most during the coronavirus pandemic do not get shut out of a key government lifeline.

In a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Small Business Administrator Jovita Carranza, the lawmakers urged the administration to publicly disclose the measures it will put in place to make sure loans are not "unjustly enriching" companies in less dire financial need.

The senators' outreach follows reports that some loans from the first round of $350 billion in funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, designed to keep employees on small business payrolls while the firms are shuttered, went to hedge funds and public companies.

"Every loan that provides a windfall for an applicant who does not truly need it results in one fewer loan made to a struggling small business owner whose employees could be truly helped by this funding," the senators wrote.