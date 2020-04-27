Countries need to stay vigilant on coronavirus ahead of fall flu season, expert says

All countries need to be on guard in the fight against Covid-19 before the fall flu season, according to Joshua Sharfstein, vice dean for public health practice and community engagement at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

As the flu picks up in the northern hemisphere in the fall months, there would also be the "complication" of other respiratory viruses circulating, he explained. That would also add to fears that the coronavirus may be more easily transmitted during the winter.

"It was only really the social distancing that was putting a lid on the virus, so if people relax too much, you could expect to see a wave well before the fall," Sharfstein told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Monday.

He also said there is fear that people with the flu would be in the hospitals at the same time as coronavirus patients, which would be a "double tax" on health-care systems.

Between October and April 4 of this year, more than 410,000 people were hospitalized with the flu and 24,000 died in the U.S., according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The U.S. has reported more than 965,000 coronavirus cases and 54,000 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.