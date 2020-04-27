Coronavirus live updates: Singapore reports 931 new cases, global numbers above 2.9 million

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 2.9 million

Global deaths: At least 206,265

Most cases reported: United States (963,379), Spain (226,629), Italy (197,675), France (162,220), and Germany (157,495). The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of 7:09 a.m. Beijing time. All times below are in Beijing time.

8:40 am: Australia reports 10 new cases, New Zealand set to ease restrictions

Australia's health ministry said as of 6 a.m. local time on April 27, there were 10 new cases from the day before, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 6,713. More than 5,500 people are said to have recovered from Covid-19 while 83 have died.

A commuter sits on a tram bench in Melbourne next to a screen displaying an Australian government directive regarding social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak. Asanka Ratnayake | Getty Images

New Zealand's daily reported cases have remained relatively low, with four new confirmed cases and five probable cases reported on April 26. The combined total of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand is 1,470, according to its health ministry. New Zealand is set to ease its restriction level from alert 4 to alert 3 starting Tuesday, which would allow most businesses to start to open but they must take health measures to keep their workers safe. — Saheli Roy Choudhury

8:29 am: Tesla asks employees to resume production at Fremont car plant despite coronavirus health orders

Tesla managers asked dozens of employees to return to work on April 29 to resume production at the company's Fremont, California car plant, according to internal correspondence shared with CNBC. The plant was supposed to suspend vehicle production March 19 to prevent the spread of Covid-19. But the company resisted, and kept producing cars through the end of March 23. Local health orders limit the carmaker to "minimum basic operations" until end-of-day May 3 at least, according to Sgt. Ray Kelly, a public information officer with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. — Lora Kolodny

8:08 am: How Italy's economic heartland became ground zero to the deadliest coronavirus outbreak in Europe

Italy was the first Western nation to be slammed by the virus outbreak and its reported number of fatalities lags behind only the United States in the global death toll, the Associated Press reported. Its first case was reported on Feb. 21 when global health officials still thought the virus was containable, the news agency added. There is evidence that demographics and health-care deficiencies collided with political and business interests to expose the 10 million people in the northern Italian region of Lombardy in ways not seen anywhere else — particularly the most vulnerable in nursing homes, according to the AP. — Saheli Roy Choudhury

7:24 am: Singapore reports 931 additional cases of infection

Singapore reported 931 new cases of Covid-19 as of noon local time on Sunday. Most of the new cases were linked to infection clusters in dormitories that house foreign workers, who are typically men from other Asian countries, carrying out labor-intensive jobs to support their families back home.

A clinic staff in protective gear disinfects a chair at a waiting area outside the clinic on April 25, 2020 in Singapore. Ore Huiying | Getty Images

Health ministry data showed more than 11,400 workers residing in these dormitories tested positive for the infection so far. The city-state now has at least 13,624 confirmed cases to-date. Most of the patients are said to be in isolation facilities while just over 1,300 people are still hospitalized, and 12 people have died so far. — Saheli Roy Choudhury

7:09 am: Global cases over 2.96 million, death toll above 200,000

Total number of coronavirus cases globally was more than 2.96 million and at least 206,265 people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The virus outbreak was first reported in China's Hubei province late last year and has since spread rapidly around the world. The United States has the most number of reported infections, with more than 963,300 cases in the country and over 54,800 deaths, Hopkins data showed. Spain reported more than 226,600 cases; Italy, France, and Germany reported at least 157,000 cases each. In the United Kingdom, cases climbed to over 154,000, according to Hopkins — more than 20,700 people there have died. — Saheli Roy Choudhury All times below are in Eastern time.

4:20 pm: Birx says US needs a 'breakthrough' on antigen testing to aid in reopening

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator, told NBC News' "Meet the Press" Sunday that while the coronavirus trends give her "great hope" for slow reopenings over the next few months, many of the social distancing measures that have upended American life will be a constant fixture through the summer. And, while President Donald Trump and many governors press to re-open the economy, Birx said the U.S. needs a "breakthrough" on coronavirus testing to help screen Americans and get a more accurate picture of the virus' spread. Birx said the task force intends to continue working with states to scale up testing for those sick with the virus. "At the same time," she added, "we have to realize that we have to have a breakthrough innovation in testing" for those who have already had the virus but had either mild or no symptoms. — NBC News

1:30 pm: New York plans to phase re-opening after regional hospitalization rates have been in decline for 14 days

New York will eventually re-open in phases once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says state and regional hospitalization rates have been in decline for 14 days, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday. Phase one of the reopening will involve construction and manufacturing. In phase two, businesses will need to design plans for re-opening, including having personal protective equipment and imposing social distancing.

People pick up food the Food Bank at the New York City mobile food pantry on the Barclays Center plaza on April 24, 2020 in the Brooklyn, New York. Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images