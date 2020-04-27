NBA's LA Lakers got $4.6 million in coronavirus federal loan money for small business, but repaid it

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers passes the ball under the hoop against Al Horford #42 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Staples Center on March 03, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

The Los Angeles Lakers, one of the richest NBA franchises, applied for and received $4.6 million in federal loans earmarked for small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the basketball team said Monday.

The Lakers have returned that money after learning that the pool of federal lending assistance from the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program's initial allotment of $350 billion had been drained of cash because of the huge demand for it, according to the franchise.

Forbes recently ranked the Lakers second on its list of most valuable NBA teams, with a valuation of $4.4 billion, slightly behind the New York Knicks' valuation of $4.6 billion.

The Lakers last year had $434 million in revenue and $178 million in operating income, according to Forbes, but the team also has fewer than 500 employees, which made the franchise eligible for the PPP.

"The Lakers qualified for and received a loan under the Payroll Protection Program. However, once we found out the funds from the program had been depleted, we repaid the loan so that financial support would be directed to those most in need," the team told CNBC in a statement.

"The Lakers remain completely committed to supporting both our employees and our community."

A source familiar with the situation told CNBC that no other NBA team besides the Lakers received PPP loans, and was unaware of any other team applying for the assistance.

The National Football League on Monday said that none of its member teams have applied for PPP loans.

CNBC has asked Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League and Major League Soccer whether any of their respective franchises has applied for money from the PPP.

The Lakers currently have a payroll of more than $122 million just for the franchise's players for the current season, which is suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

LeBron James, the team's superstar forward, has a base salary this season of more than $37 million.