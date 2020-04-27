More people are pirating movies during the coronavirus lockdown

From left, Salvatore Corsitto as Bonasera, James Caan as Santino “Sonny” Corleone and Marlon Brando as Don Vito Corleone in the film “The Godfather.”

Streaming services have seen a major surge in subscriber growth during the coronavirus pandemic, but the outbreak is also driving more people to use pirated movie websites.

New data from Muso, a piracy tracking firm, found that during the last seven days of March, there was a 43% spike in Americans visiting sites that pirate movies compared with the last seven days of February.

"This unprecedented increase in visits to online film piracy sites in the last week of March reveals that as more countries enforced lockdowns and required citizens to self-isolate, demand for content via piracy grew exponentially," the company said in a statement.

Notably, Italy, which went under lockdown orders on March 9, saw visits to piracy sites spike 66%.