Many small businesses go back to work as some states lift stay-at-home restrictions

Adam Jeffery@ajefferyphoto
Hannah Miller
Key Points
  • Businesses like gyms, nail salons and tattoo parlors must adapt to a new normal as they reopen under new health guidelines such as masks for employees and keeping customers six feet apart.
  • Public spaces, including beaches in Florida, are now operating with restricted hours and social-distancing requirements.
  • However, some businesses that have the green light to reopen have refused to do so because they consider it unsafe.
Dan Settle sits outside Chris' Barber Shop as he waits his turn for a haircut in Lilburn, Georgia on April 24, 2020.
Tami Chappell | AFP | Getty Images

It's back to work for many small businesses in states, like Georgia, that have begun to lift restrictions implemented to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Businesses like gyms, nail salons and tattoo parlors must adapt to a new normal as they reopen under new health guidelines such as masks for employees and keeping customers six feet apart. Public spaces, including beaches in Florida, are now operating with restricted hours and social-distancing requirements.

However, the reopening of these businesses and spaces has drawn criticism and concern over whether it's too soon for people to safely gather in those locations. President Donald Trump said he "totally disagrees" with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's reopening plan, calling it a violation of federal guidelines.

Reopening is the first step for business owners to recover from the economic impact of Covid-19. However, some businesses that have the green light to reopen have refused to do so because they consider it unsafe.

Here are some photos of businesses that decided to open their doors to the public again:

Nail salon in Roswell, Ga.

Jeannie Dent talks to a customer across the room as she gets a manicure from Sally Le and pedicure from Tom Dinh at Nail Turbo, during the phased reopening of businesses and restaurants from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in the state, in Roswell, Georgia, on April 24, 2020.
Bita Honarvar | Reuters

Golf club in Camarillo, Calif.

Golfers prepare to tee off at Sterling Hills Golf Club in Camarillo Wednesday which opened Monday with social distancing restrictions and other precautions in place as Ventura County on Saturday modified its stay-at-home order to permit some businesses to reopen and some gatherings to take place for the first time since the restrictions were issued to fight the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. Ventura on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Ventura, CA.
Al Seib | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

Huntington Beach, Calif.

Thousands of beach-goers enjoy a warm, sunny day at the beach amid state-mandated stay-at-home and social distancing mandate to stave off the coronavirus pandemic in Huntington Beach, CA, on April 25, 2020.
Allen J. Schaben | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

Tattoo parlor in Atlanta

Jay Williams tattoos a customer who gave his name as D OJ at Black Ink Atlanta, during the phased reopening of businesses and restaurants from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in the state, in Atlanta, Georgia on April 24th, 2020.
Bita Honarvar | Reuters

Florist in San Francisco

Ben Pabon brings bouquets to a client's vehicle as modified business resumes at the Flower Mart in San Francisco, Calif. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 after the city allowed the market to reopen with limited operations while the shelter in place orders remain in effect during the coronavirus pandemic.
Paul Chinn | San Francisco Chronicle | Getty Images

Barbershop in Bel Air, Md.

Owner Justin Chaillou cuts the hair of Crime Enforcement Detective Sgt. Steve Dulski of the Maryland State Police,, at an empty Old Line Barbers on April 24, 2020 in Bel Air, Maryland.
Patrick Smith | Getty Images

Music shop in West Columbia, SC

Small business owner Willie Wells (L) talks with Master luthier Larry Threet at Bills Pickin Parlor on April 23, 2020 in West Columbia, South Carolina.
Sean Rayford | Getty Images

Drive-in movie theater in Ocala, Fla.

Owner John Watzke stands in the concession area at the Ocala drive-in theatre in Ocala, Florida on April 25, 2020.
Vic Micolucci | AFP | Getty Images

No mask, no service

A sign that reads "No Mask No Service" on the door of Cashing In, a pawn shop at 912 Penn Street in Reading Saturday afternoon April 25, 2020.
Ben Hasty | Reading Eagle | Getty Images

Gym in Lilburn, Ga.

Steve Hall, one of two people at the gym, works out at Fitness 19 in Lilburn, Georgia on April 24, 2020.
Tami Chappell | AFP | Getty Images

Dine-in restaurant in Atlanta

Customers sit for breakfast at a Waffle House in Atlanta as the US state of Georgia relaxed restrictions on April 27, 2020 on restaurants to allow for limited dine-in service during the coronavirus pandemic.
Michael Mathes | AFP | Getty Images

Mall in Anderson, SC

Shoppers wearing protective masks walk through the re-opened Anderson Mall in Anderson, South Carolina, on Friday, April 24, 2020.
Dustin Chambers | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Florist in Shillington, Pa.

Amy Muckey works in her shop, Stein's Flowers, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was closed due to the Governor's order due to the coronavirus outbreak but has reopened after receiving a waiver.
Lauren A. Little | Reading Eagle | Getty Images