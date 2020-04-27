Many small businesses go back to work as some states lift stay-at-home restrictions

Dan Settle sits outside Chris' Barber Shop as he waits his turn for a haircut in Lilburn, Georgia on April 24, 2020.

It's back to work for many small businesses in states, like Georgia, that have begun to lift restrictions implemented to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Businesses like gyms, nail salons and tattoo parlors must adapt to a new normal as they reopen under new health guidelines such as masks for employees and keeping customers six feet apart. Public spaces, including beaches in Florida, are now operating with restricted hours and social-distancing requirements.

However, the reopening of these businesses and spaces has drawn criticism and concern over whether it's too soon for people to safely gather in those locations. President Donald Trump said he "totally disagrees" with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's reopening plan, calling it a violation of federal guidelines.

Reopening is the first step for business owners to recover from the economic impact of Covid-19. However, some businesses that have the green light to reopen have refused to do so because they consider it unsafe.

Here are some photos of businesses that decided to open their doors to the public again: