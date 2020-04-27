Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 288,045 people across the state as of Monday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Friday, Cuomo said the U.S. was too slow to respond to the coronavirus outbreak as it was proliferating in China in January, projecting that the virus had likely infected more than 10,000 New Yorkers in February.

Earlier last week, Cuomo released the preliminary results of a statewide coronavirus antibody testing study, which indicated that an estimated 13.9% of the New Yorkers have likely had Covid-19 already. However, the implications of such population-wide antibody studies are unclear.

"There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from Covid-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection," the World Health Organization said on its site over the weekend.

The coronavirus has infected more than 967,585 people in the U.S. and has killed at least 54,931, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, the coronavirus has infected almost 3 million people and has killed at least 207,518.

