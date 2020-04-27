Watch live: The World Health Organization holds a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The World Health Organization is holding a briefing Monday on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected nearly 3 million people worldwide, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

WHO warned world leaders last week that they will need to manage around the coronavirus for the foreseeable future as cases level off or decline in some countries, while peaking in others and resurging in areas where the Covid-19 pandemic appeared to be under control.

"Make no mistake, we have a long way to go. This virus will be with us for a long time," WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday.

While social distancing measures put in place in numerous countries to slow the spread of the coronavirus have been successful, the virus remains "extremely dangerous," Tedros said. Current data show "most of the world's population remains susceptible," he said, meaning outbreaks can easily "reignite."

